Amit Shah urges ally Apna Dal to make PM Modi return to office for 3rd term next year

Shah said the BJP and the Apna Dal have fought and won four elections together. Speaking at the 'Jan-Swabhiman Divas' event, which was organised at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Sunday to mark the 74th birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel, Shah said the BJP and its ally came together to free Uttar Pradesh of disruptive political forces such as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).

The Union Home Minister said Sonelal Patel dedicated his whole life to fighting for the welfare of Dalits and tribals, as well as the backward and deprived sections of the society.