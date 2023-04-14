Amit Shah urges people to make Narendra Modi PM again in 2024

The Union Home Minister, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, asked the public to vote for the BJP in the next year's general elections and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become PM for the third consecutive term in 2024. Addressing a 'Jan Sampark Samavesh' rally in Birbhum district, Shah said that BJP will not allow this Hitler-like rule of Mamata Didi to continue.

"Mamata didi, you might be dreaming that your nephew will become the Chief Minister after you. From here in Birbhum, I say that the next Chief Minister is going to be from BJP. The trailer has to be shown in 2024 [general elections]. By helping us to win 35 seats in the State, Modi ji has to be made the Prime Minister again," Shah said.