Amit Shah’s meetings giving sleepless nights to BJP MLAs

New Delhi: The former national president of the BJP and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is considered a skilled strategist of electoral politics. The reason for this is not only the party’s back-to-back victories in elections, but also his expertise to assess the voters as well as the leaders and the workers.

This is the reason why not only the opponents, but also many of his own party leaders lose their sleep, when Shah takes over the command of elections. The ‘night meetings’ of Amit Shah, who is constantly touring Uttar Pradesh, have once again created a similar atmosphere in the state.