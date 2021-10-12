Amit Shah’s untiring efforts for peace in J&K, Northeast have ushered in new age: NHRC chief

New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd) Tuesday credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for fostering a peaceful situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast and asserted that the “untiring efforts” of the minister have “ushered in a new age” for the regions.

