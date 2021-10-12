Amit Shah’s untiring efforts for peace in J&K, Northeast have ushered in new age: NHRC chief

New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd) Tuesday credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for fostering a peaceful situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast and asserted that the “untiring efforts” of the minister have “ushered in a new age” for the regions.
India has emerged as a powerful entity on a global level and it has got recognition as a new power, and it is to be credited to the people of India, the country’s constitutional system and leadership, he said.
The NHRC chairperson also spoke about the selective definition of human rights and said that one cannot glorify terrorists and terrorism, claiming human rights. “History will not forgive us if human rights defenders do not criticise political violence,” he said.