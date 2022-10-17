Amit Shah’s visit to Scindia Palace in Gwalior creates buzz in MP political circle

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a day-long tour in Madhya Pradesh during which he unveiled the Hindi version of the textbooks (three books) for the first-year MBBS students and also created a buzz when he visited the Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior.

The ancestral house of Scindia family hosted Shah for the first time after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched over to the BJP, resulting in the decline of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020.

As per the reports, Shah visited Scindia Palace around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday where he was welcomed by the royal family and supporters. Shah also had lunch at the Palace.

Later, he reached the mela ground to lay the foundation stone of a new terminal at Gwalior airport, which is to be named after Scindia’s grandmother and (late) Madhavrao Scindia’s mother Vijayaraje Scindia.

The new terminal building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 446 crore. The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sqm. After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, an official told IANS.

While addressing the gathering, Shah said, “Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior is one of the most modern airports with the latest facilities.