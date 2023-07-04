Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal: PM Modi

"I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country. There is also the guidance of spiritual values in our duties and there are resolutions for the future. There is development and legacy in this," PM Modi said.

"The country is getting a premier think tank in the form of the Shree Hira Global Convention Centre. The centre has a feel of spirituality as well as an aura of modernity. It has cultural divinity as well as ideological grandeur," the PM said.