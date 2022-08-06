‘Amrit Mahotsav golden opportunity to establish youth’s emotional connect with nation-building’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the patriotic fervour witnessed during the freedom struggle needed to be instilled in the current generation and channelised for nation-building.

Addressing the third national committee meeting on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he said the programme’s emotional flavour is the core of the campaign which is creating an atmosphere of “patriotic zeal” in the country.

“The patriotic fervour which was witnessed during the freedom struggle was unprecedented. It is the same fervour which we need to imbibe in our current generation and channelise it for nation building,” he said.

“It is a golden opportunity to establish the emotional connect of our youth with nation building,” an official statement quoting him said.

In his closing remarks, he said the national unity must be nourished and nurtured to promote India as “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” because a united nation is a progressive nation.