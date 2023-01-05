AMU withdraws circular seeking details about J&K students

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has withdrawn its circular that sought information about students from Jammu and Kashmir from the respective faculties of the university.

The controller of examination (Admission Section) at AMU had asked for the details through the circular issued last month on the ground that the information was sought by the Aligarh police.

The matter generated a controversy after the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association called the move an "act of breach of privacy".

After the withdrawal of the circular on Wednesday evening, AMU officials avoided further discussion on the subject despite claiming earlier in the day that this was a routine exercise wherein the Aligarh police seeks information about total number of students, as well as those from Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states, and this is provided.

A letter dated December 27, 2022 was issued from the office of the controller of examination (Admission Section) to the deans of faculties, dean student welfare, chairperson of the department of studies in different faculties and principals seeking information about the total number of students in their faculties/centres (gender-wise) and the total number of Jammu and Kashmir students admitted with complete details for the 2022-2023 session in a set format.

"Please attend this on priority as the information is to be provided to the Superintendent of Police, Aligarh," stated the letter marked "time-bound/important", issued by Faisal Waris, the assistant controller (Admissions).