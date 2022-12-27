Andhra couple to pledge organ donation on wedding day, inspire 60 relatives

Amaravati, Dec 27: A couple in Andhra Pradesh has decided to make their wedding day a special one by pledging to donate their organs, and impressed by their gesture about 60 of their relatives have also come forward to fill the organ donation forms.

Satish Kumar and Sajeeva Rani are scheduled to tie the knot in their village Velivennu near Nidadavolu town in East Godavari district on December 29.

The youth wanted to do something good on his wedding day by pledging to donate his organs. The bride too decided to follow in his footsteps.