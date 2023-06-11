Andhra’s Reddy Govt has done nothing except corruption: Amit Shah

Visakhapatnam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done nothing except corruption in four years.

Addressing a public meeting here, he launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for rampant corruption.

"In these four years, Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done nothing except scams, rackets and corruption," he said

For a second consecutive day, a top BJP leader targeted Jagan Mohan Reddy government over corruption. BJP President J.P. Nadda had launched an attack on the state government while addressing a public meeting at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district on Saturday.

"Jagan government claims to be pro-poor but Andhra Pradesh stands at third place in the country in terms of farmer suicides. Jagan Mohan Reddyji, you should be ashamed of this," said Amit Shah.