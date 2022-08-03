Announcement of freebies by political parties will lead to economic disaster: Centre to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that freebies promised by political parties before polls is an “economic disaster”. The apex court suggested an expert body comprising representatives of Niti Ayog, Finance Commission, RBI, political parties and other stakeholders, should examine the pros and cons of freebies, while acknowledging that it is a serious issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government, said the populist announcements distort the informed decision making of the voter and a voter would know what’s going to fall on him.

Mehta said, “This is the way, we are heading towards economic disaster”. Mehta suggested that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should apply its mind on the matter, and they can have a relook. The ECI’s counsel said that its hands were tied by a judgment of the apex court on freebies.