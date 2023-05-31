Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his US statement

New Delhi: Hitting back at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his statement given in America, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that it has become a habit of Gandhi to insult India during every foreign trip.

"During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world & held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this," Thakur said.

The Union Minister said, "During his time (during UPA government), India used to be one of the faltering economies of the world, but today under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. During his time, the traditions of India were strangled and he used to look towards western culture for everything, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of reviving Indian culture, civilization and glorious history."