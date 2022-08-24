Any form of terrorism is 'crime against humanity': Rajnath at SCO meet in Tashkent

In his address, Singh also reaffirmed India's resolve to fight all forms of terrorism to make the region peaceful, secure and stable.

The defence minister also expressed India's "concern" over the situation in Ukraine and noted that New Delhi supports resolution of the crisis through talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Singh said there is a need to strengthen ties among the SCO member states bilaterally and within the framework of the organisation on the basis of "equality, respect and mutual understanding".

He also invited all SCO member states to visit India next year when New Delhi takes over the presidency of the grouping from Uzbekistan.

The SCO comprises India, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

"Terrorism is one of the most serious challenges to global peace and security. India reiterates its resolve to fight all forms of terrorism and make the region peaceful, secure and stable," he said.

"We seek to develop joint institutional capabilities with the SCO member states, which, while respecting the sensitivities of each country, create the spirit of cooperation among individuals, societies and nations," he added.