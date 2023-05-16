AP chief justice PK Mishra, advocate KV Viswanathan to be elevated as SC judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan to be elevated as judges of the apex court.

"On the retirement of Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, senior advocate Viswanathan would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on 25 May 2031," Collegium said. According to SC Collegium resolution, Senior Advocate K V Viswanathan was born on May 26, 1966, and on his appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court would serve in that capacity until May 25, 2031.

In a collegium resolution passed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna, the decision was taken to recommend the name of Prashant Kumar Mishra and KV Viswanathan for appointment as judges of the top court.