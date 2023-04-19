‘Apple keen on growing manufacturing base in India’

New Delhi, Apr 19: In a series of meetings with the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has expressed confidence about a long-term working relationship with India. After the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Tim Cook on Wednesday tweeted, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome.
We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future -- from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country.”