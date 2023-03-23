Appropriation Bill passed in LS, finance bill to be taken up today

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Appropriation Bill 2023 through a voice vote before the house was adjourned for the day.

The Finance Bill will be taken up for consideration and passing on Friday.

As soon as the lower house reconvened at 6 p.m., Speaker Om Birla said that due to lack of time, demands for grants for various ministries can't be taken up individually and have been guillotined.

Even as Congress-led opposition members rushed to the well of the house shouting slogans and seeking JPC probe in Adani matter, Birla took up the Appropriation Bill and it was passed through voice vote without any discussion.