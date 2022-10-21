Army ALC chopper crashes in Arunachal

A defence spokesman said that the cause of the crash at this stage is not known, and details are being ascertained.

“A joint search and rescue operation of Army and Air Force was launched immediately. One MI-17, two Advanced Light Helicopters and three columns of the Indian Army were deployed in the search operations,” the spokesman said.

“There were five people on board. There is very little chance of survival of the missing soldier,” a senior district official told IANS over phone from district headquarters Yingkiong.