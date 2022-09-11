Army chief flies in IAF's Apache attack helicopter in Ladakh

New Delhi: Army chief General Manoj Pande flew in an Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force in the Ladakh sector on Sunday and was also briefed about its capabilities and roles, the IAF said.
Pande carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh on Saturday, two days after the Indian and Chinese militaries began disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in the region.
The Army on Sunday tweeted about his visit to the headquarters of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.
"General Manoj Pande #COAS visited Headquarters@firefurycorps and reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS also interacted with the officers and staff at @firefurycorps and complimented them for their professionalism and dedication to duty," it said in a tweet.
Commander of the Fire and Fury Corps Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta and other senior officials apprised Gen. Pande about the overall security situation, including the ongoing disengagement process in Patrolling Point 15, people familiar with the Army chief's visit had said on Saturday.
The Army on Saturday said Gen. Pande witnessed the Parvat Prahar exercise, besides interacting with the officers and troops deployed in the region. The exercise featured a display of operational capabilities by artillery guns and other key weapon systems.
Meanwhile, the IAF tweeted: "General Manoj Pande, #COAS flew in an #IAF Apache attack helicopter in the Ladakh sector, today. COAS was familiarised with the flying characteristics of the platform and briefed about its capabilities and roles. #Jointmanship #Integration #StrongerTogether."