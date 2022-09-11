Army chief flies in IAF's Apache attack helicopter in Ladakh

New Delhi: Army chief General Manoj Pande flew in an Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force in the Ladakh sector on Sunday and was also briefed about its capabilities and roles, the IAF said.

Pande carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh on Saturday, two days after the Indian and Chinese militaries began disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in the region.

The Army on Sunday tweeted about his visit to the headquarters of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.