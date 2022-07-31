Army Chief meets Bhutan King in Thimphu

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande has met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and other top civil and military leaders of Bhutan in Thimphu with a focus on boosting "enduring" strategic ties.

Gen Pande was on a visit to Bhutan in the backdrop of growing concerns in India over China's relentless attempts to expand military infrastructure around Bhutanese territory in the Doklam plateau.

People familiar with Gen Pande's engagements in Bhutan said regional defence and security challenges, Chinese activities in the plateau and adjoining areas and ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation figured in his talks.