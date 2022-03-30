Army chief, top military brass to review deployment along China, Pak borders

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande and other top military commanders reached the headquarters of the Central Command in Lucknow on Wednesday to review deployments of troops in the Western and Northern borders.

The military top brass will discuss the force preparedness at the Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan. They will be there for three days and hold deliberations over various military issues amid changing geopolitical turmoil.

India and China have been engaged in a border dispute for around almost two years and talks are on to resolve the matter. Even as talks with China are on, the People's Liberation Army deployment has been intact. India too has dug in and made a mirror deployment of troops.