Army chief, top military brass to review deployment along China, Pak borders

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande and other top military commanders reached the headquarters of the Central Command in Lucknow on Wednesday to review deployments of troops in the Western and Northern borders.
The military top brass will discuss the force preparedness at the Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan. They will be there for three days and hold deliberations over various military issues amid changing geopolitical turmoil.
India and China have been engaged in a border dispute for around almost two years and talks are on to resolve the matter. Even as talks with China are on, the People's Liberation Army deployment has been intact. India too has dug in and made a mirror deployment of troops.
With the onset of summer, the Indian Army reviews the deployments of the troops at the Line of Actual Control.
Last week, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Delhi and discussed bilateral relations "that have been disturbed as a result of the Chinese actions in April 2020".
Jaishankar had said the current situation of disengaging the disputed borders is happening at a "slower pace than desirable".
He also stated the relationship with China is "not normal. Our effort today is to sort out the issue in its entirety," he said.
China's People's Liberation Army made an aggressive move at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh in April 2020 leading to the border dispute between India and China. It has been two years and the border dispute is still not resolved.
Earlier, this month India and China discussed resolving the existing border dispute along the Line of Actual Control during the 15th round of Corp commander level talks but nothing moved in the meeting.