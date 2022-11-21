Army conducts first-ever drone show in Guwahati

Guwahati: As a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the Indian Army, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command organised a two-day mega event on the theme of Celebrating the Contribution of India's Northeast Region (NER) in Nation Building that concluded on Monday.

The finale of the event was organised at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. People from all states of the Northeast had come to witness the occasion in large numbers.

The events for the day included a weapon and equipment display and adventure activities display by Armed Forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NER, a special performance by musical sensations such as Zubeen Garg, Priyanka Bharali and Tetseo Sisters, an extravagant musical theatrical followed by the first ever drone show in Guwahati.