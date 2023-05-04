Army continues flag marches in violence-hit Manipur districts

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents occurred after the Tribal Solidarity March, on May 3 and in order to maintain public order and tranquility in the state, the Governor of Manipur (Anusuiya Uikey) is pleased to authorise all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates, Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue 'Shoot at Sight' orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled."

A defence spokesman said that Army and Assam Rifles personnel conducted flag marches and aerial reconnaissance in areas of Khuga, Tampa, and Khomaujanbba areas of Churachandpur district, Mantripukhri, Lamphel, and Koeirangi area of Imphal West District, and Sugnu in Kakching districts.

"Total 55 columns of Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed for restoration of law and order so far. Additional 14 columns were also kept on standby for deployment on short notice," the Defence PRO told IANS.