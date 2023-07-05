Army holds civil-military liaison conference to strengthen public outreach in Jammu

Rakhmuthi, July 5: To promote synergy and coordination between the government officials, security forces and local population of the Jammu region, Indian Army organised a Civil-Military Liaison Conference for leveraging government schemes towards nation-building” at Rakhmuthi Military Station.
The conference was held with the aim to provide a common platform for discussing various methods to leverage government social schemes and administrative welfare projects in the Jammu region.
Various inclusive schemes for farmers, women, youth, and marginalized communities were dwelled upon and methodologies were deliberated to increase the impact and outreach of such schemes to remote border populations at the grassroots level.
The nation-building efforts of the Indian Army over the last two decades in aiding the upliftment of the human development index of the region through a number of Sadbhavna projects were highlighted and appreciated by the civil administration.
To ensure wide outreach and optimum leverage, the attendance of the conference included stakeholders from various government departments, ex-servicemen, sarpanches, and security forces.
The conference managed to enhance the level of cooperation and instill confidence in synergizing the efforts of various agencies toward sustainable economic development and nation-building.
The inclusive conference was attended by members of armed forces, civil intelligence agencies and elected govt representatives.
The message of shared responsibility of each individual and department was also promulgated and well-acknowledged by all participants. The dignitaries lauded the efforts of the Indian Army in maintaining peace and harmony as well as continuous efforts to augment the civil-military relationship in the Jammu region.