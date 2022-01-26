Army's marching contingents display evolution of uniforms, rifles since independence

There were a total of six marching contingents of the Army at the parade this year. Each marching contingent this year comprised 96 soldiers instead of the usual 144 so that proper attention can be given to COVID-19 protocol. The Indian Army's first marching contingent, of Rajput regiment soldiers, wore the 1950s uniform and carry .303 rifles.

The second marching contingent, of Assam regiment soldiers, wore the 1960s uniform of the Indian Army and carry .303 rifles.

The 1970s uniform of the Army was worn by soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment, who formed the third marching contingent, and they carried 7.62 mm self-loading rifles.