Around 50 pro-Palestine protesters detained at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday detained around 50 pro-Palestine protesters who had gathered at the Jantar Mantar to demonstrate against the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The police said the detained protesters were taken to a nearby police station as they did not have permission for agitation. Further details are awaited.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, in response to the latter's October 7 attacks on Israel in which 1,400 people were killed and more than 220 were taken hostage.