‘Artificial Intelligence roadmap for all defence PSUs put in place’

New Delhi: A roadmap for application of Artificial Intelligence has been finalised for each of the defence public sector undertakings (PSUs), the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said 40 projects relating to Artificial Intelligence (AI) have already been completed by the defence PSUs.

He said “Artificial Intelligence framework and guidelines for projects and programmes in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)” have been issued.