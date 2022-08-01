‘Artificial Intelligence roadmap for all defence PSUs put in place’

New Delhi: A roadmap for application of Artificial Intelligence has been finalised for each of the defence public sector undertakings (PSUs), the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said 40 projects relating to Artificial Intelligence (AI) have already been completed by the defence PSUs.
He said “Artificial Intelligence framework and guidelines for projects and programmes in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)” have been issued.
Bhatt said all the DRDO system laboratories have started AI technology groups to introduce such features in all products.
“Further, an AI roadmap has also been finalized for each defence PSU under which 70 defence specific AI projects have been identified for development. Out of these projects, 40 projects have been completed,” he said.
The government has already set up the Defence Artificial Intelligence Council (DAIC) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to provide necessary guidance and structural support for the application of AI for use by the military.