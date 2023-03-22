Aryans students pay tribute to Bhagat Singh

Srinagar, Mar 22: To pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, students of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh participated in various activities at the campus. The students wore yellow turbans as a tribute and honor to the freedom fighter.
Dr. JK Saini, Director, Aryans College of Engineering mentioned that the death anniversary of three heroes of "our nation namely Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on 23 March 1931 is recognized as a Martyrs' Day." On the occasion students also sang patriotic songs, recited poetry and also participated in slogan writing.