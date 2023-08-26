As lawyers we must stand up against injustice: CJI Chandrachud

Addressing the 31st annual convocation of the prestigious National Law School of India (NSILU) University in Bengaluru, the CJI explained that he was told that a young law student who went to intern at a law office was asked what his caste was and when he told, he was asked not to come back.

“This filled me with despair. As lawyers, we must ensure to stand up against discrimination and injustice. We have to ensure constitutional values are adhered to and this shows that some lawyers are violating the law let alone upholding the constitutional values,” he underlined.