As lawyers we must stand up against injustice: CJI Chandrachud

Bengaluru, Aug 26: "As lawyers we must ensure to stand up against discrimination and injustice," stated Chief Justice Dr D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday.
Addressing the 31st annual convocation of the prestigious National Law School of India (NSILU) University in Bengaluru, the CJI explained that he was told that a young law student who went to intern at a law office was asked what his caste was and when he told, he was asked not to come back.
“This filled me with despair. As lawyers, we must ensure to stand up against discrimination and injustice. We have to ensure constitutional values are adhered to and this shows that some lawyers are violating the law let alone upholding the constitutional values,” he underlined.
“The Supreme Court at present is engaged in seminal constitutional issues. We have released a handbook on gender stereotypes. On why we should not call a woman a housewife, or call a woman who is raped or "ravished" we have said how these words cannot be used in Modern India. The graduating class are the ones who will drive the change and technology in your hands is what fish is to water. For us it is a learning process,” CJI Chandrachud stated.