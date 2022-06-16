ASEAN foreign ministers call on Prime Minister

New Delhi: The foreign ministers of the ASEAN member states on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two sides.
The ASEAN foreign ministers are in New Delhi to attend a two-day conclave being hosted by India to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping.
“Had a good interaction with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of @ASEAN countries as we celebrate 30 years of close India-ASEAN cooperation,” Modi tweeted.
“A milestone in India-ASEAN friendship! India is hosting the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM) to mark 30 years of our dialogue relations & 10 years of our Strategic Partnership. SAIFMM participants called on PM @narendramodi this morning,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present in the meeting between Modi and the ASEAN foreign ministers.