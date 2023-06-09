Asking other nations to intervene in India's issues could invite bigger problems: Jaishankar

In an interaction with students of Aryabhatta College in the national capital, he said this while indirectly referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Central government during his recent visit to the US, that "it is concerning when they take India's problem out in the world and invite people to do something about it".

"If you say that India has problems and great concerns and the world must do something about it, this has big implications and that is not good for the country," Jaishankar said.