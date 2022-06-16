Aspirational districts should be ‘inspirational districts’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Lauding the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that the government should strive to make these the ‘Inspirational Districts’ of India and extend the programme to the block and city levels.
He was speaking at the three-day-long national conference of chief secretaries, which is being chaired by the Prime Minister at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
The Prime Minister stressed that India’s best, young officers should be posted to the Aspirational Districts to bring about noticeable changes through their creative thinking and fresh ideas. The experience and learnings gained by them while working in these districts would be unparalleled and prove useful for the entire country, he said.
Speaking on education, the Prime Minister said that teachers’ training can be strengthened by leveraging digital technology and learning mobile apps.
He said that award winning retired school teachers could also be roped in for visiting schools and training teachers.
The Prime Minister said that there could be a dedicated TV Channel for teachers’ training.