Assam flood: 5 more die, over 18.35 lakh people still affected

Guwahati: Assam's flood situation improved on Sunday as the number of affected people declined to over 18.35 lakh from the previous day's 22.17 lakh even as five more persons lost their lives due to the deluge, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons drowned in Nagaon and one each at various places in Karimganj, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar districts during the day.