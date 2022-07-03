Assam flood: 5 more die, over 18.35 lakh people still affected

Guwahati: Assam's flood situation improved on Sunday as the number of affected people declined to over 18.35 lakh from the previous day's 22.17 lakh even as five more persons lost their lives due to the deluge, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons drowned in Nagaon and one each at various places in Karimganj, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar districts during the day.
The toll due to the flood and landslides this year rose to 179 across the state.
Altogether 18,35,500 people are still affected by the floods in 23 districts, including Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Sivasagar.
Cachar is the worst-hit district with nearly 10.2 lakh people still suffering, followed by Nagaon (3.76 lakh) and Morigaon (1.76 lakh).
Till Saturday, over 22.17 lakh people were affected by the deluge across 24 districts in the state.