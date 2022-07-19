Assam flood situation improves, affected population down to 23,000

Guwahati: Assam's flood situation eased further on Tuesday, as the number of people affected by the deluge came down to 23,088, an official bulletin said.

No new deaths were reported during the day, as the toll in this year's flood and landslides remained at 196.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in its bulletin, said no major river in the state was flowing above the danger level.