Assam floods: Amit Shah assures all possible help from Centre

Defence spokesman, Lt Col Angom Bobin Singh on Tuesday night said that on receipt of urgent request from Cachar’s Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, two columns of army and Assam Rifles personnel of Masimpur garrison rushed for flood rescue operations in various parts of the district.

“A swift and coordinated action was carried out by both the teams to rescue precious lives caught in the flood. Priority was given to women, the elderly and young children. The timely and swift action resulted in lives being saved and a major disaster being averted,” the spokesman said.

Around 500 villagers were rescued by both the parties of Srikona Battalion of Assam Rifles and Army troops. Rescue efforts were ongoing till late evening and the Deputy Commissioner and locals appreciated the service rendered by Army and Assam Rifles, he said.