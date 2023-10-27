Assam warns govt employees against bigamy, insists on seeking approval for marriage if spouse is alive

The Personnel Department issued an "Office Memorandum" (OM) instructing the staff to obtain government approval before getting married to someone else if their spouse is still alive.

The memorandum, however, made no mention of the divorce requirement.

"No government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the government, notwithstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him," the order mentioned.

Likewise, no female government servant shall marry any person who has her husband alive without first obtaining the permission of the government, said the OM, which came into force with immediate effect.