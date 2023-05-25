Assam witnessing new era of peace, development: PM Modi

He said: "Many recruitments could not be completed on time due to the earlier process where each department had different rules and the candidates had to appear for different examinations for different departments. All these processes have now been made very easy, and I congratulate the Assam government for this feat."

Underlining the importance of the appointees' behaviour, thinking, approach to work, and impact on the public, the Prime Minister emphasised that the new appointees will be the face of the Assam government for every common citizen.

He also mentioned that society is becoming aspirational.

"In this era of Twenty20 cricket, the people of the country want quick results," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for government systems to transform themselves accordingly.