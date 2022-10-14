Assam’s development can be engine of NE growth: President

These include inauguration of the Railhead Depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar, and two highway projects.

Besides, foundation stones were laid for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam, 3,000 model Anganwadi centres, two highway projects, and modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal in Guwahati. President Murmu also flagged off a train from Guwahati to Lumding that will connect Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the development of Assam can be the engine of development for the northeastern region.