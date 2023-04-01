Assam's terrorist outfit extends unilateral ceasefire by 6 months

In September 2021, the DNLA in response to Assam Chief Minister's demand for peace had declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months.

The declaration came precisely two weeks after the DNLA was accused of opening fire on a convoy of seven trucks on August 26 in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one.

The DNLA was established in April 2019 to pursue Dimasa people's sovereignty through an armed campaign. The Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, as well as some areas of the neighbouring Nagaland, are thought to be active DNLA hotspots.