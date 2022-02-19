Assembly elections: All 117 seats in Punjab, 59 in UP to go to polls today

New Delhi: All 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and 59 in Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on Sunday, with the two states witnessing multi-cornered contests.

Punjab is currently ruled by the Congress and the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held in seven phases, the third of which will be held on Sunday.

Polling in Punjab will be held from 8 am to 6 pm. In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm, according to the election authorities. The counting will take place on March 10.