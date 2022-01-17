Assembly polls in Punjab now on Feb 20

In October 2013, the EC had tweaked certain dates for the assembly polls in Mizoram to be held in November 2013.

A bye-election, again in Mizoram, in April 2014 was rescheduled and the date of phase one of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections was changed in March 2012 due to similar reasons, including religious beliefs of voters and the then prevailing law and order situation.

The EC statement said that after consideration of all facts made available, it had announced the schedule for Punjab assembly polls on January 8 under which notification for the election was to be issued on January 21.

According to the earlier schedule, single-phase polls in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa were to be held together on February 14.