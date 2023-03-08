Assessment of educational institutions being done transparently: NAAC

The statement follows the resignation of NAAC president Bhushan Patvardhan over allegations of few Universities engaging in wrong practices to achieve high grading.

Some serious allegations were raised by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council 'NAAC' chairman Bhushan Patvardhan. It has been alleged that some universities adopted wrong methods for grading. Bhushan Patwardhan resigned from his post saying that his resignation would protect the 'sanctity of the post'.