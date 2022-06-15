At 8,822, India sees uptick in Covid cases

New Delhi: India reported 8,822 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a steep rise from 6,594 infections on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the same period, 15 Covid deaths were recorded taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,792.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 53,637 cases, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the total positive cases.