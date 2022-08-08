Atmosphere being created against free education, free treatment at govt hospitals: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed an atmosphere is being created against free government welfare services by terming them freebies, while demanding free education, free healthcare and unemployment allowance on the 75th anniversary of the nation's independence.

During an online briefing, he said those who call free education at government schools and other welfare schemes as freebies are ''traitors''. He also called for ending nepotism and "dostwaad" to bring 'Bharatwaad'.

Since the past few days, an atmosphere has been created that all facilities given by the central government and state governments to the poor, common man and middle-class people should be stopped.

This is causing a huge loss to the governments. Some people are calling it freebies and some are calling it free ki rewari'," Kejriwal said.