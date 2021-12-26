Attacks, media trials among new threats to judiciary: CJI

Vijayawada: Calling attention to the increasing incidents of attacks on the judiciary, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Sunday underlined the need for the law enforcement agencies to deal with them effectively.

He made the remarks while delivering the fifth Late Sri Lavu Venkateswarlu Endowment Lecture.

"In recent times, physical attacks on judicial officers are on the rise. At times, there are also concerted campaigns in print and social media against judges if parties do not get a favourable order. These attacks appear to be sponsored and synchronised. The law enforcing agencies, particularly the specialised agencies, need to deal with such malicious attacks effectively. It is unfortunate that unless the Court interferes and passes orders, the authorities generally do not proceed with the investigation. The governments are expected and duty bound to create a secure environment so that the judges and judicial officers can function fearlessly," he said.