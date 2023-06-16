Attacks on NCERT by academicians unwarranted: UGC Chief

Taking a strong objection to the move, a total of 33 academicians from prestigious colleges across India, recently wrote a letter to NCERT Director D.P. Saklani seeking removal of their names from the textbooks as advisors.

Meanwhile, as many as 107 professors, Vice Chancellors, Deans and teachers of different universities have come out in support of NCERT.

NCERT has confirmed that it is coming out with a new set of textbooks based on the recently-launched National Curriculum Framework for School Education. The current textbooks in which the contents have been rationalised to reduce the academic load is only a temporary arrangement.