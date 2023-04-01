‘Attempts are being made to ruin my image’, says PM Narendra Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a veiled attack on the opposition Congress accusing it of ‘attempting’ to tarnish his image. He said the attempt to malign his image is being made since 2014 after the people of India elected him as Prime Minister.

Modi made the remarks in Bhopal where he flagged off the 11th semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his day-long visit to the city. It is the first Vande Bharat Express for Madhya Pradesh, which will run between Bhopal and New Delhi.

“Some people have taken a pledge to ruin my image, and they have been making these attempts since 2014. Some of them are doing it within the country, while some are supporting these people from outside. But, the people of this country are my ‘suraksha chakra’ (security cover),” Modi said.

The Prime Minister appealed people not to fall into their fake trap and support the development vision of his government.

Modi’s veiled attack on Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi came as the latter has questioned the relationship between him (Modi) and business tycoon Gautam Adani.