Avalanche in Arunachal’s Kameng region: Bodies of 7 Army personnel found

The Army personnel went missing after they were hit by the avalanche on Sunday. A search and rescue operation was launched following the incident.

“Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased,” the Army said in a statement.

It said the area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall in the last few days.