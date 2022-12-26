AVGC task force submits recommendations for industry growth

Srinagar, Dec 26: Union minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, received a report from a task group on animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR) with recommendations for fostering the industry’s expansion.
The research suggests launching a National AVGC-XR Mission with funding allocated for integrated promotion and growth as well as a “Create in India” campaign that focuses on local content production. An international AVGC platform and a gaming expo with a focus on FDI (foreign direct investment), co-production agreements, and innovation have also been sought after.
The AVGC industry should establish a national centre of excellence (CoE) for training, education, business growth, and research and innovation. In order to give access to local companies and to promote local talent and content, regional CoEs should be established in cooperation with state governments.
There should be dedicated AVGC course content at school levels, to build foundational skills and to create awareness about AVGC as a career choice. AVGC-focused undergraduate and post-graduate courses with standard curricula and globally recognized degrees should be launched, as per the recommendations.
AVGC technologies should be democratised by promoting subscription-based pricing models for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), startups and institutions. There should be enhanced ease of doing business in the AVGC sector including tax benefits, import duties, curbing piracy, and so on. Start-Up India should be leveraged to provide technical, financial and market access assistance to AVGC entrepreneurs to promote a culture of research and development and local IP creation, it said.