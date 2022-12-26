AVGC task force submits recommendations for industry growth

The research suggests launching a National AVGC-XR Mission with funding allocated for integrated promotion and growth as well as a “Create in India” campaign that focuses on local content production. An international AVGC platform and a gaming expo with a focus on FDI (foreign direct investment), co-production agreements, and innovation have also been sought after.

The AVGC industry should establish a national centre of excellence (CoE) for training, education, business growth, and research and innovation. In order to give access to local companies and to promote local talent and content, regional CoEs should be established in cooperation with state governments.