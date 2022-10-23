Ayodhya lights UP on 6th 'Deepotsav' with PM Modi

Ayodhya: As more than 17 lakh earthen diyas lit up, presenting a mesmerising view on the banks of Saryu river at Ayodhya, it seemed like heaven on earth.

The reflection of the diyas in the Saryu river provided a breathtaking view while the laser show lit up the skies. Ayodhya rose in unison to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit five 'diyas' of ghee at the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers on his arrival.

The lighting of diyas was symbolic of 'Deepotsav'.

Soon after his arrival in Ayodhya on Sunday evening, Modi went to the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers and then inspected the construction work at the temple site.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.