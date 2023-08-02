Azad appreciates Kapil Sibal’s ‘historical arguments’

New Delhi, Aug 2: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday appreciated the “historical arguments” of senior advocate Kapil Sibal in the petition on abrogation of Art 370 in Supreme Court.
“I express my sincere gratitude to senior advocate Kapil Sibal for his historical, fearless and eloquent presentation and arguments before learned judges of Supreme Court hearing the petition against abrogation of Article 370 today,” Azad said in the statement.
Terming the proceedings in Supreme Court as historic, he said, “We have been unwaveringly fighting from Parliament to the Supreme Court in pursuit of justice for people of Jammu and Kashmir.” Azad pinned hope on positive outcome as the Supreme Court is expeditiously hearing petitions before it.